Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 22,639 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. ModivCare comprises approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Separately, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $184.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.