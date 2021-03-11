Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 1,046 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 21.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $106.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

