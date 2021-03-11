Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enova International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enova International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enova International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 12,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

