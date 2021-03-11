Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

BLDR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 52,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,251. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

