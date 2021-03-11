Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 3,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $101.14. 418,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

