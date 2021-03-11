Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

