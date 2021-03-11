Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 129,800.0% in February

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 129,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

