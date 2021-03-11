Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 129,800.0% in February

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 129,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Global Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Global Technologies
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.