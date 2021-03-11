Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 11th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,160. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.