Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 11th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,160. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

