Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Update

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 1,255.3% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAHC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12,525,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,732,586. Global Arena has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

Get Global Arena alerts:

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.