Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$3,760.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,951.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,118.67.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

