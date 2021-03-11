Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$3,760.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,951.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,118.67.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

