GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.