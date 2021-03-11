GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 1,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

