GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Up 405.7% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

