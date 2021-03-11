Geoffrey M. Parker Sells 1,910 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

