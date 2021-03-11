Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 1793615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

