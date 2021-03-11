GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.66 ($36.07).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €31.72 ($37.32) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.71. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

