GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. 39,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. GDS has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

