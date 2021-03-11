Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 389.6% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 389.6% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.
GLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
