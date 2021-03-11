FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $78,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,051,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.