FY2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

