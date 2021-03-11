FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ProQR Therapeutics Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98).

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

