FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Adagene Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Adagene in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

ADAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

About Adagene

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

