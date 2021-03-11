Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FFRMF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 279,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

