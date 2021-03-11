Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FFRMF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 279,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Future Farm Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Future Farm Technologies Company Profile
