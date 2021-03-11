Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

FNKO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $726.91 million, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.