Function X Price Up 20.2% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $461,801.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.82 or 0.99968087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034123 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012603 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00099959 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003298 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007980 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.