Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Bruker worth $98,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 217,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

