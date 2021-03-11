Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414,599 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $120,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 2,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

