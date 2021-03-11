Full Sail Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Roku by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $9.37 on Thursday, hitting $365.91. 32,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.45 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

