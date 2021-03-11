fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 10,424,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,740,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

