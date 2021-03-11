Front Street Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 2,102,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,250,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

