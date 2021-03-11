Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $217.00 at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $194.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,343.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

