Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Frank’s International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.