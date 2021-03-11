Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV stock traded up $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 226,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,044. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

