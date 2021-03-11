Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.332 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$138.01 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$105.93 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$149.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total transaction of C$487,381.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,224,023.94. Also, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,048 shares in the company, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $1,944,716.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$186.63.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

