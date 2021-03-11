Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.25 EPS.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 259,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

