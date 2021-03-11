Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.