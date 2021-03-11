Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 151,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 478,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 56.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.