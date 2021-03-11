Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 151,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 478,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 56.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.