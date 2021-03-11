Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Fossil Group updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOSL stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 83,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $769.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

