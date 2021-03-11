Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

