Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

