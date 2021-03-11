Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,575 shares of company stock valued at $890,037. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

