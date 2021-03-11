Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.89. 289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,133. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $177.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

