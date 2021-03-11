Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.40. 14,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,061. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.