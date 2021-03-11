Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $181.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

