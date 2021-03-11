Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 194,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Formula One Group has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

