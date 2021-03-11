Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Up 6.6%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,494,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,407,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.