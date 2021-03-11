Flow Price Hits $32.40 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $32.40 or 0.00057027 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $985.83 million and $21.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

