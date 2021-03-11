FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

