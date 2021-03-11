Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 658,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 589,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.