Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 9,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,274. The stock has a market cap of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

